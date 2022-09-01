TrueDeck 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,176.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $34,597.05 and approximately $13,176.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00041177 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00083355 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NHBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Biswap (BSW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001463 BTC.

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001223 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TDP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience.TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.