Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Cuts Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned 0.34% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $31,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,138.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,050 shares of company stock worth $161,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

