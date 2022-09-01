Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $1.25 Million Stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned 0.55% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

