Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $1.53 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,919,000 after purchasing an additional 675,688 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,766.3% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 453,624 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,028,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 324.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 215,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 164,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,169,000 after buying an additional 152,920 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $100.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.31. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

