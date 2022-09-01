Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE LYB opened at $81.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day moving average of $98.32.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.