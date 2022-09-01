Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases 2,802 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 269.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $485.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $480.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.47.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 20.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink upgraded Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.80.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.