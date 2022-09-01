Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases 3,170 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $926,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $139.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.55. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,392,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,476 shares of company stock worth $8,356,205 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

