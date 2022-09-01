Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after purchasing an additional 457,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.72. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.