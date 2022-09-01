Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 502 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Comcast were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,230,462 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $57,610,000 after purchasing an additional 223,082 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 699,427 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,747,000 after purchasing an additional 45,752 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 37,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Trading Up 0.1 %

CMCSA opened at $36.23 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.