TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $143.20

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 143.20 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 148.80 ($1.80), with a volume of 47373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153 ($1.85).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.26) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.93) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of £262.45 million and a PE ratio of 2,550.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 189.77.

TT Electronics Cuts Dividend

About TT Electronics

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

