TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $143.20

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 143.20 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 148.80 ($1.80), with a volume of 47373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153 ($1.85).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.26) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.93) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
TT Electronics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of £262.45 million and a PE ratio of 2,550.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 189.77.
TT Electronics Cuts Dividend
About TT Electronics
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
See Also
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.