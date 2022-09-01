TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $189.77

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.77 ($2.29) and traded as low as GBX 155.61 ($1.88). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 156 ($1.88), with a volume of 37,565 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.26) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.93) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

TT Electronics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £262.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,480.00.

TT Electronics Cuts Dividend

TT Electronics Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.09%. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

(Get Rating)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.