TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $189.77

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.77 ($2.29) and traded as low as GBX 155.61 ($1.88). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 156 ($1.88), with a volume of 37,565 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.26) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.93) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
TT Electronics Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £262.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,480.00.
TT Electronics Cuts Dividend
TT Electronics Company Profile
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
Further Reading
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.