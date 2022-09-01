TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. TTEC also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.65 EPS.

TTEC Stock Performance

TTEC stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.04. 139,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,360. TTEC has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEC. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 25.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.