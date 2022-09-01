Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $66.22

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.22 and last traded at $66.58, with a volume of 31674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Atlantic Securities downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $1,478,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.