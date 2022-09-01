Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Acquired by Sio Capital Management LLC

Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,126 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyra Biosciences were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Tyra Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,117. The firm has a market cap of $278.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $31.36.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

