U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14,464.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after buying an additional 1,840,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,145,000 after purchasing an additional 493,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,568,000 after buying an additional 717,483 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $768,650,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.53. 162,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,362,406. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.