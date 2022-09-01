Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,275 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,903 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,016 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 742,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,712,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.