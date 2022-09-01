UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,392 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its position in shares of UGI by 989.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.