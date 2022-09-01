Unifi Protocol DAO Price Tops $7.50 (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $33.86 million and $22.46 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $7.50 or 0.00037512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00094797 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00021333 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00261153 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00024328 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

