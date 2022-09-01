United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of United Parcel Service worth $255,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $194.48. 40,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.66 and a 200-day moving average of $192.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

