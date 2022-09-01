Uquid Coin Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be bought for $8.05 or 0.00040214 BTC on major exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $80.46 million and $4.05 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,008.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00133551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00033403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086176 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

