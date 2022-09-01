VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 150,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 48,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,603,000 after buying an additional 3,928,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

VAALCO Energy stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.65. 1,990,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $274.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.