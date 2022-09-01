Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $6.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.61. 120,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,838,255. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.23.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

