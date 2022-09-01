Valobit (VBIT) 1-Day Volume Hits $28,159.00

Valobit (VBIT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Valobit has a total market cap of $12.11 million and approximately $28,159.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valobit coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Valobit has traded down 33.9% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837055 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015383 BTC.
Valobit Coin Profile
Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,964 coins. Valobit’s official website is valobit.io. Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Valobit
