VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 20,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 426,210 shares.The stock last traded at $45.17 and had previously closed at $45.47.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 46,271 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,000.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

