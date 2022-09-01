VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 4.5 %

SMH traded down $9.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.85. The company had a trading volume of 281,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,352. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $189.94 and a twelve month high of $318.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.84.

