VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Holdings Raised by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,989,000 after buying an additional 109,197 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,722,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,864,000 after purchasing an additional 46,432 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,337,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $214.57 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $189.94 and a 1 year high of $318.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.37 and its 200-day moving average is $237.84.

