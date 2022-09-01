Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 23,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 492,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,911. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

