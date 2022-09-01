Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Decreased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.7% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $524,811,000. Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 290,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,787,000 after purchasing an additional 256,724 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,809,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after acquiring an additional 188,783 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $147.61. 42,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,911. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

