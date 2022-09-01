Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 137,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,511,692 shares.The stock last traded at $113.46 and had previously closed at $118.45.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Energy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 82,714 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

