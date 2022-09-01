Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Trimmed by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,706,824. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

