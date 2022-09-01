Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 115.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

VB traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,165. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.62 and its 200-day moving average is $196.21.

