Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Lessened by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.4% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.27. 5,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,165. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.21.

