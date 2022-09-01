Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,704,000 after buying an additional 23,945 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded down $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $157.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,196. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

