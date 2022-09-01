Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $229.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,660. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.71. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $208.10 and a 52-week high of $306.64.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.