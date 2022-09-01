Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 395,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,447,000 after purchasing an additional 155,168 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 39,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 210,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,234. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.14 and a 200 day moving average of $140.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

