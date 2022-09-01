Vanity One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,890.00 (VNY)

Vanity (VNY) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Vanity has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Vanity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Vanity has a total market capitalization of $830,738.94 and approximately $12,890.00 worth of Vanity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.94 or 0.00478217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00825862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Vanity Coin Profile

Vanity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,849,132,095 coins. Vanity’s official Twitter account is @vanitytoken.

Vanity Coin Trading

