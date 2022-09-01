Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.10

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$20.10 and last traded at C$19.65, with a volume of 15201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.00.

VCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a market cap of C$452.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

