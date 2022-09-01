Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.04. 10,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,307. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.33. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

