Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.140-$2.145 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.17-$4.17 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.20.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 16.2 %

Veeva Systems stock traded down $32.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.07. 66,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,298. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.90 and its 200 day moving average is $198.14. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $336.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $17,294,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,544,000 after acquiring an additional 75,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,182,000 after acquiring an additional 50,160 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.