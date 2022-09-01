Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.05.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $199.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.90 and a 200 day moving average of $198.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $336.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 20.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 907,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.