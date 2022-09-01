Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.17-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.07-$1.08 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an initiates rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.68.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,298. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.13. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $336.52.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

