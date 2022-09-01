Velan (TSE:VLN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.06

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.06 and last traded at C$7.06, with a volume of 3125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.40.

Velan Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.18 million and a PE ratio of -5.56.

Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$95.35 million for the quarter.

Velan Company Profile

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

