Velan (TSE:VLN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.06

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLNGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.06 and last traded at C$7.06, with a volume of 3125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.40.

Velan Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.18 million and a PE ratio of -5.56.

Velan (TSE:VLNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$95.35 million for the quarter.

Velan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.