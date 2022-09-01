Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Up to $20.40

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.40, but opened at $21.11. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 28 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,529,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,736,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 758,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,564,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

