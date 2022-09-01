Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) CEO Buys $12,750.00 in Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $12,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 971,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,227.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Venus Concept Stock Performance

Shares of VERO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. 173,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,392. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Venus Concept Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Venus Concept from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Venus Concept

Venus Concept Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERO. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 21,169,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after buying an additional 8,751,601 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter valued at $1,824,000. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 3,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Madryn Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter valued at $2,857,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

Featured Stories

