Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) CEO Buys $12,750.00 in Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $12,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 971,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,227.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Venus Concept Stock Performance
Shares of VERO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. 173,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,392. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Venus Concept Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Venus Concept from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of Venus Concept
Venus Concept Company Profile
Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.
