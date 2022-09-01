Venus (XVS) Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $4.87 or 0.00024138 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $59.29 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,156.15 or 0.99870227 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00058474 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001713 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

