Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Vera Bradley updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.20-$0.28 EPS.

Vera Bradley Trading Down 11.0 %

VRA opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.