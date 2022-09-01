Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Vera Bradley updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.20-$0.28 EPS.
Vera Bradley Trading Down 11.0 %
VRA opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $11.98.
A number of research firms have recently commented on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
