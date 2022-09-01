Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,191,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,135 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Verizon Communications worth $366,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.00. 495,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,685,926. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $176.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

