Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 791,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,792,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,884,917,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

VZ stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $174.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

