Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $10.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $758.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,263,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,711,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 674,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,377 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

