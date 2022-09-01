Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Price Down 9%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) shares traded down 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.45. 3,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 131,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Vertex Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $338,490.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $399,919.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $80,877.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,442,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,389.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $338,490.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,919.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,261,253 shares of company stock worth $39,657,592. Company insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vertex by 712.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vertex by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vertex by 547.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

